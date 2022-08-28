Newport woman arrested for alleged larceny from motor vehicles & attempted stolen vehicle

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reported the apprehension of a female suspect in connection with multiple larcenies from motor vehicles along with attempting to steal a car in LaSalle Township.

On Saturday, Aug. 27 at 12:28 a.m., Monroe County deputies were dispatched to a home on the 12000 block of S. Telegraph Rd on a report of a female illegally entering multiple vehicles parked in the driveway.

The homeowner confronted the suspect and they fled by foot. A deputy deployed his Police Service Dog, Max and initiated a search.

Max quickly led the deputies to a nearby residence where the suspect was found hiding inside a truck. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

A 40-year-old Newport woman was arrested and is now lodged at the Monroe County Jail, where she is booked for larceny from motor vehicles and attempted vehicle theft.

The suspects name is being withheld pending arraignment in First District Court.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Uniformed Services Division at 734-240-7571.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.