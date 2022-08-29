Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

17-year-old National Guard soldier dies after collapsing during training, officials say

Pvt. Alyssa Cahoon died in the hospital surrounded by family after she collapsed during...
Pvt. Alyssa Cahoon died in the hospital surrounded by family after she collapsed during training. (1st Battalion 34th Regiment)(1LT Boyd, 1-34 INF REG.)
By Nevin Smith and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - A 17-year-old soldier in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard died in the hospital after a training session, according to officials.

WIS reports Pvt. Alyssa Cahoon was taken to a hospital in Fort Jackson after she collapsed during training on Aug. 20.

In a Facebook post, the 1st Battalion 34th Regiment said Cahoon died surrounded by her family.

Patrick R. Michaelis, an official with the U.S. Army Training Center and Fort Jackson, said they are providing comfort and assistance to anyone connected to Cahoon or the situation.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the family members and teammates of the deceased soldier,” he said.

The cause of her death is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morning crash on Airport Highway
Motorcycle crash on Airport Highway
Three people are in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a shooting at a...
3 shot at late-night bar incident on Airport and Westwood
The checkpoint was operating from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Bowling Green’s OVI checkpoint results
ODOT demolished the remaining section of the DiSalle bridge.
Final section of DiSalle bridge demolished
Two boys, ages 2 and 4, were killed in a mobile home fire in Irvington, Alabama.
Mom saves toddler but loses 2 other kids to house fire

Latest News

Investigation finds no after-hours club on Put-In-Bay; unearths potential bribery attempt
Investigation unearths potential bribery attempt, finds no after-hours club on Put-In-Bay
Many are feeling sadness and heartache after the recent mass shootings in Uvalde, TX and...
Better Business Bureau honors local businesses for marketplace excellence
Eastern Kentucky natives Halfway to Hazard, Tyler Booth and Taylor Austin Dye will join T....
LIVE: ‘Appalachia Rises: Come Hell or High Water’ flood relief telethon partners with Gray TV stations
8/29/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
8/29/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
Investigation into alleged bribes, after-hours club at Put-in-Bay
Investigation unearths potential bribery attempt, finds no after-hours club on Put-In-Bay