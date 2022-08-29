Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

3 shot at late-night bar incident on Airport and Westwood

Airport Hwy. shooting
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Three people are in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a shooting at a Toledo bar early Monday morning.

According to Toledo Police, the incident took place outside The Recovery Room in a parking lot near the intersection of Airport Highway and Westwood.

Police continue to investigate the shooting

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morning crash on Airport Highway
Motorcycle crash on Airport Highway
The checkpoint was operating from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Bowling Green’s OVI checkpoint results
Two boys, ages 2 and 4, were killed in a mobile home fire in Irvington, Alabama.
Mom saves toddler but loses 2 other kids to house fire
ODOT demolished the remaining section of the DiSalle bridge.
Final section of DiSalle bridge demolished
The homeowner confronted the suspect and they fled by foot. A deputy deployed his Police...
Newport woman arrested for alleged larceny from motor vehicles & attempted stolen vehicle

Latest News

Airport Hwy. shooting
Airport Hwy. shooting
August 29th Weather Forecast
August 29th Weather Forecast
8/28: Derek's Sunday 11pm Forecast
8/28: Derek's Sunday 11pm Forecast
8/28: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
8/28: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast