3 shot at late-night bar incident on Airport and Westwood
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Three people are in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a shooting at a Toledo bar early Monday morning.
According to Toledo Police, the incident took place outside The Recovery Room in a parking lot near the intersection of Airport Highway and Westwood.
Police continue to investigate the shooting
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.