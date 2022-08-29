Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

7-year-old girl killed by 400-pound stone statue at hotel while on European vacation

People at the scene were able to free the child and call emergency services, but she died later...
People at the scene were able to free the child and call emergency services, but she died later at a Munich hospital.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN (AP) — A girl who was on vacation from Italy with her parents has died after a stone statue fell on her at a hotel in Munich, German police said Sunday.

The 7-year-old was hit by the roughly 440-pound statue in the courtyard of the hotel on Friday evening, police said. People at the scene were able to free the child and call emergency services, but she died later at a Munich hospital.

It wasn’t clear why the statue toppled over. Police said an investigation was ongoing.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morning crash on Airport Highway
Motorcycle crash on Airport Highway
Three people are in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a shooting at a...
3 shot at late-night bar incident on Airport and Westwood
The checkpoint was operating from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Bowling Green’s OVI checkpoint results
ODOT demolished the remaining section of the DiSalle bridge.
Final section of DiSalle bridge demolished
Two boys, ages 2 and 4, were killed in a mobile home fire in Irvington, Alabama.
Mom saves toddler but loses 2 other kids to house fire

Latest News

Eastern Kentucky natives Halfway to Hazard, Tyler Booth and Taylor Austin Dye will join T....
‘Appalachia Rises: Come Hell or High Water’ flood relief telethon partners with Gray TV stations
FILE - President Joe Biden will deliver a prime-time address Thursday. (Source: CNN/Pool)
Biden to deliver prime-time speech on ‘battle’ for democracy
Ida Schools to undergo safety assessment
Experts to assess safety at Ida Schools
Healing and rebuilding after 2019 fire
Healing and rebuilding after 2019 fire
The awards honor marketplace excellence
BBB Torch Awards