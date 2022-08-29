8/29: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

Nearly an inch of rain fell at Toledo Express before noon, and Round 2 tonight (9pm-3am most likely window) will roll in with gusty winds. A slight risk (2/5) for severe weather exists west of I-75, losing some steam as it chugs eastward. A few lingering showers are possible Tuesday morning, though cooler and drier air is in store for the rest of the work week with highs in the 70s.

