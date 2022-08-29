Birthday Club
August 29th Weather Forecast

Hot & Stormy Today, Cool & Sunny Later This Week
By Ross Ellet
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:55 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be hot and humid today with a high near 90. After the morning round of rain, late afternoon and evening storms are likely. A few storms may produce strong or even damaging winds mainly west of I-75. Showers are likely tonight and into early Tuesday morning. Tuesday afternoon will be sunny with a high in the low 80s. Wednesday & Thursday will be sunny with highs in the 70s. Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 80. Saturday will quickly turn hotter with a high in the upper 80s. There is a slim chance of a shower on Sunday with a cold front. Highs will be in the middle 80s.

