August 29th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be hot and humid today with a high near 90. After the morning round of rain, late afternoon and evening storms are likely. A few storms may produce strong or even damaging winds mainly west of I-75. Showers are likely tonight and into early Tuesday morning. Tuesday afternoon will be sunny with a high in the low 80s. Wednesday & Thursday will be sunny with highs in the 70s. Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 80. Saturday will quickly turn hotter with a high in the upper 80s. There is a slim chance of a shower on Sunday with a cold front. Highs will be in the middle 80s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.