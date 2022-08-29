Better Business Bureau honors local businesses for marketplace excellence

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Better Business Bureau has long been known for warning us about scams and crooks, but the organization is also focused on recognizing companies that are doing the right thing.

“We exist to salute the honest business,” said Dick Eppstein, president of the Better Business Bureau of northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan.

Eppstein has been at the helm in the Toledo area for more than 40 years. He said recognizing marketplace ethics through the Torch Awards is just as important as warning people about bad businesses.

“Giving someone a reward for their life’s work is such a wonderful thing to do. People who win the awards are so grateful for the honor because we stand for ethics and integrity. We’ve had people cry when they win or run on stage. We’ve also had people give speeches like they just won an Oscar. This award means a lot to people,” Eppstein said.

A wide range of businesses has been honored with a Torch Award since 2002.

“We have law officers, non-profits, roofers, mechanics, building trades. Virtually any business can win this award. The nominations come from places like customers and other businesses. They’re judged on how they treat customers, employees, and suppliers. There are five winners each year,” Eppstein said.

Dr. Kris Nicholas and his dental practice Nicholas and Baburek won a Torch Award in 2020.

“Being recognized by an outside source is a real honor. We strive for excellence in everything we do,” said Dr. Nicholas.

There are dozens of employees at the 50-year-old Toledo practice and their focus is on helping keep patients happy and healthy.

“We have an incredible group of people who have a lot of talent and they care. They are truly nice people. We have a staff-driven office and we work together to get to the endpoint,” Dr. Nicholas said.

This year’s Torch Award winners will be announced on September 15th. The event is held at the Hilton Garden Inn at Levis Commons. Lee Conklin will be the Master of Ceremonies this year.

