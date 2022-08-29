DeWine announces second annual Overdose Awareness Day, launches new Naloxone website

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Governor Mike DeWine announced Monday that Ohio will observe Ohio’s second annual Overdose Awareness Day and recognize the start of September’s Recovery Month this week.

Ohio Overdose Awareness Day, which is Aug. 31, aims to raise awareness and remember the lives lost to the ongoing national opioid epidemic.

DeWine’s office says RecoveryOhio announced Monday that this year’s observance will include the creation of Naloxone.Ohio.gov, a new resource that provides Ohioans with a simplified process for obtaining naloxone for free. Naloxone is a life-saving drug that is used to reverse an opioid overdose.

“Overdoses impact us all,” said Governor DeWine. “We know that naloxone is a critical tool in Ohio’s fight against addiction and, ultimately, makes our communities safer. I encourage Ohioans to use Naloxone.Ohio.gov and carry naloxone.”

To help promote Overdose Awareness Day, an Ohio Overdose Awareness Day Toolkit has been created by leaders from DeWine’s RecoveryOhio initiative, the Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services.

According to DeWine’s office, the toolkit features social media graphics and posts, videos, posters and digital ads that can be used to raise awareness.

“Our Overdose Awareness Day toolkit features real Ohioans who have shared their stories in order to help others know that recovery is possible,” said RecoveryOhio Director Aimee Shadwick. “They remind us on this day, and every day, to honor the memory of those we have lost and join in solidarity with those who are bravely working toward recovery.”

DeWine’s office says the toolkit aims to educate Ohioans on what to do in an overdose situation and how to get help for someone who is struggling with addiction.

“Knowing how to respond in an emergency can save lives, and it is our goal that these resources be widely shared in communities across Ohio,” said ODH Director Bruce Vanderhoff, MD, MBA.

According to DeWine’s office, on Aug. 31, state flags will be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset at all state buildings and public institutions in recognition of Overdose Awareness Day.

“We can help prevent overdose deaths by being aware of the signs, knowing how to respond, removing stigma, and ensuring help is visible and accessible for every Ohioan in need,” said OhioMHAS Director Lori Criss.

For more information, including a list of how Ohio communities plan to observe Ohio Overdose Day, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.