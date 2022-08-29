Birthday Club
GOP candidates yet to agree to Ohio debates

Author of "Hillbilly Elegy" JD Vance announces his Senate bid at Middletown Tube Works in his...
Author of "Hillbilly Elegy" JD Vance announces his Senate bid at Middletown Tube Works in his hometown on July 1, 2021.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Debate Commission has scheduled three events in advance of the November general elections.

The gubernatorial debate is scheduled for Monday, October 10; the US. Senate debate will be on Wednesday, October 12, and the forum in the Chief Justice race is also expected to happen on one of those two days.

All three events are to be held at the Akron-Summit County Public Library’s main auditorium.

So far, only the Democratic candidates have agreed to the debates, according to the Ohio Debate Commission.

Republican Gov. Mike DeWine is seeking a second term as governor in the race against Democratic nominee, Nan Whaley, the former mayor of Dayton. U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan faces Republican nominee and author J.D. Vance in the U.S. Senate race to replace Senator Rob Portman, who is retiring at the end of this year. Current Supreme Court Justices Jennifer Brunner, a Democrat, and Republican Sharon Kennedy are seeking to replace Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor, who is required to retire under age limitations for Ohio’s judiciary.

All the candidates have participated in Ohio Debate Commission programs previously. Then-Attorney General DeWine debated his gubernatorial opponent in 2018, and Justices Brunner and Kennedy participated in a virtual Ohio Supreme Court forum in 2020. Candidates Ryan, Vance, and Whaley participated in ODC primary debates in March 2022.

