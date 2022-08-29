Birthday Club
Honda’s new $4.4B battery plant appears headed for Ohio

Attendees to Honda's 2012 World Bloc Convention at the company's campus in Marysville, Ohio, tour Honda's largest auto plant in North America - the Marysville Auto Plant. (Source: Honda News)
By Dan DeRoos
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -On Monday, Honda announced in partnership with LG Energy Solutions (LGES), it will be building a $4.4 billion plant in the U.S. early next year.

Along with a tweet from Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, followed by a statement from Gov. Mike DeWine, all indications are this plant is coming to Ohio.

“Ohio’s advanced manufacturing future is bright,” DeWine said in a statement following news reports pointing to Ohio. “With automakers moving to manufacture more and more electric vehicles, we want Honda to expand its operation in Ohio. For almost 40 years, Ohio has been at the center of Honda’s North American vehicle production, and we are working with Honda and LG to ensure that they choose Ohio for this new electric battery plant.”

In the past couple of years, DeWine and his team have been trying to get new battery manufacturing in Ohio, hinting the state could become the “battery belt” capitol, replacing the reputation as the rust belt.

Honda currently has a 4 million square foot auto plant in Marysville, Ohio which is just northwest of Columbus.

At one point it was the largest auto plant in the country.

The goal is to begin construction in early 2023, with production of batteries by 2025.

“LGES and Honda made the decision to establish the joint venture battery plant in the U.S., based on the shared belief that expanding local electric vehicle production and ensuring the timely supply of batteries would put them in the best position to target the rapidly-growing North American EV market,” according to the news release from Honda.

