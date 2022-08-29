Justice Bus returning to Toledo Library this fall
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Justice Bus will be retuning to the Toledo Library this fall.
According to the Toledo Library, the Ohio Justice Bus is a mobile legal aid office which offers free legal advice to low-income residents.
The following are the specific program type, dates and locations of each clinic:
- Domestic Relations and Family Law
- Tuesday, Sept. 13 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Main Library - Supporting Families
- Talk to an attorney for free and privately about civil legal matters related to domestic and family law such as custody, protection orders, divorce and more.
- Consumer Law
- Tuesday, Oct. 11 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Oregon Branch - Personal Finance
- Talk to an attorney for free and privately about civil legal matters related to consumer law such as debt, bankruptcy and more.
Toledo Library says services are available on a first come, first serve basis and walk ups are welcome.
