Justice Bus returning to Toledo Library this fall

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Justice Bus will be retuning to the Toledo Library this fall.

According to the Toledo Library, the Ohio Justice Bus is a mobile legal aid office which offers free legal advice to low-income residents.

The following are the specific program type, dates and locations of each clinic:

Domestic Relations and Family Law Tuesday, Sept. 13 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Main Library - Supporting Families Talk to an attorney for free and privately about civil legal matters related to domestic and family law such as custody, protection orders, divorce and more.

Consumer Law Tuesday, Oct. 11 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Oregon Branch - Personal Finance Talk to an attorney for free and privately about civil legal matters related to consumer law such as debt, bankruptcy and more.



Toledo Library says services are available on a first come, first serve basis and walk ups are welcome.

