Justice Bus returning to Toledo Library this fall

The Ohio Justice Bus is a mobile legal aid office which offers free legal advice to low-income residents.(Toledo Library)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Justice Bus will be retuning to the Toledo Library this fall.

According to the Toledo Library, the Ohio Justice Bus is a mobile legal aid office which offers free legal advice to low-income residents.

The following are the specific program type, dates and locations of each clinic:

  • Domestic Relations and Family Law
    • Tuesday, Sept. 13 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
    • Main Library - Supporting Families
    • Talk to an attorney for free and privately about civil legal matters related to domestic and family law such as custody, protection orders, divorce and more.
  • Consumer Law
    • Tuesday, Oct. 11 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
    • Oregon Branch - Personal Finance
    • Talk to an attorney for free and privately about civil legal matters related to consumer law such as debt, bankruptcy and more.

Toledo Library says services are available on a first come, first serve basis and walk ups are welcome.

