Ohio EPA holding public meeting on Fostoria landfill air permit proposal

FOSTORIA, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Environmental Agency is holding a public meeting this week regarding the Sunny Farms Landfill in Seneca County.

The Ohio EPA announced the public meeting to discuss the proposed renewal of the air pollution operating permit for the Fostoria landfill is happening Thursday, August 25, at Stacy’s Place in Fostoria. It starts at 6:00 p.m. The news release said it will give a presentation about the permitting process and then answer questions from the public, with a hearing to follow.

The agency said if the permit is approved, it would include a requirement to install sulfur controls to “significantly” decrease emissions from the landfill.

“The draft permit describes all applicable air pollution requirements that must be met by the facility and covers all operations at the landfill, including landfill operations, the railcar unloading building, and unpaved roadways and parking areas,” the agency said in a news release. “The maximum allowable emission levels in air permits are designed to protect human health and the environment.”

It is accepting written comments on the permit proposal through Sept. 5. They can be submitted at the hearing or be sent to Alyse.Wineland@epa.ohio.gov.

The Ohio EPA said the permit and the meeting are not related to the proposed expansion of the landfill.

