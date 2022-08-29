Birthday Club
OSHP search for driver who struck patrol car and fled scene

By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is seeking assistance with locating the driver of pick-up truck who struck a patrol car and failed to stop.

OSHP says the crash occurred around 1:33 a.m. on Aug. 26. The patrol car had its emergency lights activated on the ramp from U.S. Route 23 southbound to eastbound I-475 while on the scene of a previous crash on the left side of the road.

According to OSHP, Trooper Nicholas J. Konrad was standing near the previously crashed vehicle when a black or dark-colored pick-up truck sideswiped the right side of Konrad’s patrol car. Trooper Konrad jumped over the guardrail as the crash occurred and suffered minor injuries to his hands and arms.

OSHP says the pick-up truck failed to stop following the crash and continued eastbound on I-475. The pick-up truck is believed to have damage on the left side of the vehicle.

Anyone with information related to the identity of the driver or the location of the pick-up truck is asked to call the Toledo Post at 419-865-5544.

OSHP wants to remind motorists to proceed with caution anytime the see flashing lights ahead.

Trooper Nicholas J. Konrad was standing near a previously crashed vehicle when a pick-up truck sideswiped the right side of Konrad’s patrol car.(Ohio State Highway Patrol)

