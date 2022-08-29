TARTA to launch on-demand microtransit pilot program

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority announced plans to launch a microstransit pilot program for the county on Monday.

TARTA credited a $3.2 million grant from the Ohio Department of Transportation for its latest innovation.

The on-demand microtransit pilot will be launched in the first quarter of 2023 and will be an upgrade of TARTA’s current Call-A-Ride system.

This update will allow customers to request curb-to-curb transportation within specific serviced areas.

In addition, passengers will be able to request rides that would arrive in 30 to 60 minutes, which is similar to rideshares services. Customers traveling outside of their specific area will be able to connect to TARTA’s fixed-route stops using the microtransit service.

$2.2 million of the grant funds will be used for the creation and maintenance of the mircotransit pilot program, and the remaining funds will be directed to facility renovation, bus washers, alternative fuel infrastructure, and new vehicles.

“We could not be happier to be connecting even more people to essential destinations in their communities, and this pilot program is going to be the first step to serving all of Lucas County,” said TARTA CEO Laura Koprowski. “We continue to search for solutions to mobility challenges for residents of Lucas County and Rossford, are grateful that ODOT recognizes the immense value of this program.”

TARTA will announce further details of the grant and its microtransit plan at a press conference on Wednesday, August 31 at 10 a.m. The conference will be held in the rear parking lot of Firestone Complete Auto Care located on 6620 Centers Drive, Holland.

Speakers will include TARTA CEO Laura Koprowski, Springfield Township Administrator Michael Hampton, and TARTA Board of Trustees member Mary Morrison.

