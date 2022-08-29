Birthday Club
TFRD seeks out applicants for upcoming Toledo Fire Recruit Class

By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire & Rescue Department is recruiting for the upcoming Toledo Fire Recruit Class.

The class is slated to begin in 2023. Interested candidates can complete the three-step application. The maximum age for new applicants is 40 years old.

The application process includes a TFRD network form, the creation of a City of Toledo employment account, and scheduling both a written and physical exam through the National Testing Network.

The application and testing process will remain open until November 22.

Candidates who pass the entry-level exam will be placed on the department’s eligibility list. The city will contact those who qualify to move forward in the selection process.

The position offers the following benefits: a full pay rate of more than $73,000 annually; tuition and certificate reimbursement; a competitive benefits package; and an Ohio Police and Fire Plan.

You can begin the process and apply here.

If you have additional questions, please contact the fire department’s recruitment team at 419-377-4551.

