TPD: person hospitalized after shooting on Douglas

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was hospitalized following a shooting on Monday evening.

According to the Toledo Police Department, officers are still investigating the scene. However, TPD confirmed that one person was shot in the 4100 block of Douglas Road.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There are no suspects at this time.

