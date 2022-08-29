Birthday Club
Trans-Siberian Orchestra to return to Huntington Center

Trans-Siberian Orchestra Bringing ‘Christmas Eve and Other Stories’ to Cincy
TSO will be performing at the Huntington Center on Dec. 2 with shows at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Trans-Siberian Orchestra will be returning to the Huntington Center this December.

TSO will be performing at the Huntington Center on Dec. 2 with shows at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

According to the Trans-Siberian Orchestra-The Ghosts of Christmas Eve Facebook page, ticket sale dates and times are the following:

  • Groupon Pre-Sale: Monday, Sept. 12 at 10 a.m.
  • TSO Local and National Pre-Sale: Thursday, Sept. 15 at 10 a.m.
  • Public Onsale: Friday, Sept. 16 at 10 a.m.

“We’re excited to announce we’ll be back for 2022 with the return of The Ghosts of Christmas Eve: The Best of TSO and More and we want to see you there,” says the TSO website.

