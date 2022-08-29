Birthday Club
White House says free at-home COVID tests end Friday

(Lowell Rose)
By Amy Lyman
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - According to the White House, the chance to get a free at home COVID tests is going away this week.

The public has until Friday to place an order for up to 16 tests. Officials said that’s because, after Friday, they will stop giving away tests to the public due to lack of funding from congress.

According the Biden administration, officials want to have enough tests on hand in the event of a fall surge of coronavirus.

You can order tests on the government’s COVID resource website.

