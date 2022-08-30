8/30: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

It’s cleanup day for many across the region, as 60+ mph gusts brought down several trees and power poles Monday evening. Very few showers are expected along this afternoon’s cold front, delivering drier and slightly cooler conditions just on either side of 80F for the rest of the week. Saturday will be temporarily sizzling again near 90F, with low rain chances in the works for Labor Day.

