8/30: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

Clearing and drying for the next few days; sizzling Saturday
Clearing skies and comfortable highs for the next few days! Dan Smith has the latest.
By Dan Smith
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
It’s cleanup day for many across the region, as 60+ mph gusts brought down several trees and power poles Monday evening. Very few showers are expected along this afternoon’s cold front, delivering drier and slightly cooler conditions just on either side of 80F for the rest of the week. Saturday will be temporarily sizzling again near 90F, with low rain chances in the works for Labor Day.

