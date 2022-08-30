Birthday Club
August 30th Weather Forecast

Sunny Week On The Way
By Ross Ellet
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Light rain will continue this morning, but sunshine will quickly build into the area by the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 80s with low humidity. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s through Friday with sunshine. Highs will near 90 on Saturday. There is a slim chance of a shower on Sunday and Monday with highs in the low 80s.

