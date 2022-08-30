Beagles from a mass-breeding facility in Virginia now living in NW Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It was a huge operation involving thousands of dogs at a mass-breeding facility in Virginia. About 4,0000 beagles were released from the facility because of the work of the Humane Society of the United States. Some of those dogs are beginning a new life here in Toledo.

Six beagles from the Virginia facility are now calling the Toledo area home. Courtney Schroyer is a cruelty investigator for the Toledo Humane Society.

“Obviously, these dogs have little or no socialization whatsoever,” Schroyer said. “Just touching them, they sank to the ground and closed their eyes because they were so scared.”

Schroyer is one of two Toledo Humane Society employees who made the trip to Columbus to pick up the six dogs Monday.

“The majority of them were terrified. They were shaking to their core. When we were picking them up they didn’t know what to do so they just clung to us. A few were wagging their tails which made us happy,” Schroyer said.

According to THS, the dogs were living in deplorable conditions at the Virginia facility. Abbey Hall is the development manager at THS.

“The facility had received repeat offenses for the lack of medical care, not adequately feeding and inhumanely euthanizing. The list goes on and on,” Hall said.

Hall says many of the dogs were bred to be sold to testing labs across the country.

“That’s an absurd amount of animals to be breeding at one time for any reason. In this case, they were being bred for animal experimentation. It’s heartbreaking,” Hall said.

But everything changed for the dogs when the work of the Humane Society of the United States secured their release earlier this summer. Hall says there will be a lot of firsts for these dogs here.

“Most have never touched grass, had normal and adequate feeding, played with toys or had a dog bed. Their whole world is about to open up.”

While there will be a lot of interest in adopting these dogs, Hall says it’s important to remember that their recovery will be a long road.

“They have been through trauma. They are not going to come into a home and act like a normal dog. They are definitely going to require patience and training and the TLC they’ve never had,” Hall said.

There are a lot of people at THS working to help them including behavior specialists. The dogs will also get much needed vet care.

“All six of the dogs we have are females, so they will be spayed. They have never been properly immunized and de-wormed, so that will happen as well as dental cleaning. All the things a pet needs to have done to lead a happy and healthy life is what they’ll go through, so it will be a process.”

It’s a process Schroyer says is the beginning of a life-changing chapter for these dogs.

“It was amazing to see how many people came together from all over to help these dogs,” Schroyer said. “We are proud to be a part of this effort and we are all so excited to see these dogs get the life they deserve.”

On a side note, the dogs at THS have been named Bagel, Emery, Adeline, Guava, Liberty and Eila, which spells beagle.

According to the Humane Society of the United States, the transfer plan to get the dogs out of the Virginia facility is a result of lawsuit filed by the Department of Justice. The suit alleges Animal Welfare Act violations. According to HSUS, repeated federal inspections at Envigo RMS LLC resulted in dozens of violations. The list includes findings that dogs were euthanized without first receiving anesthesia, dogs received inadequate vet care and insufficient food, as well as living in unsanitary conditions.

The dogs at the Toledo Humane Society will not be up for adoption until next week. If you can’t adopt but would like to help, there are a lot of ways to do that. You can donate toys and beds for the beagles. To learn more, click here.

