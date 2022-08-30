Birthday Club
Building Better Schools: St. Ursula Arrows’ breaks big record

By Kristian Brown and Bri'on Whiteside
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Class is in session at St. Ursula Academy and this year the arrows are breaking a big record.

The academy is enjoying its highest enrollment in 15 years.

“Honestly it’s God who gives the growth,” said principal Nichole Flores.

In 2018, the school was remodeled and new classrooms were added along with larger common spaces to make room for an increase in enrollment. Now in 2022, the academy has the personnel to fill these rooms.

Flores said the majority of the enrollment is within the school’s junior academy. However, St. Ursula is welcoming an increase in freshman and transfer students as well.

“ With additional students, we have hired many new people in brand new positions. We’ve been blessed and our goal is to really take care of our team and our people with all of this growth, it is tender and so we’re doing a lot of teamwork and a lot of student team building in order to care for our people,” said Flores.

The college-prep-all-girl school serves students in grades 6 through 12. The academy’s student ratio is 11 to 1 with a 100 percent college acceptance rate.

During a freshmen leadership conference, it was very apparent that the academy’s core mission is to empower young girls and shape them into the leaders of tomorrow.

“Our goal for them is that they continue to understand that they are leaders and that leadership is not a place at the podium but that every girl can be a leader, is a leader and she can lead from where she’s at by knowing who she is,” Flores said.

