CAUGHT ON CAM: Prosecutors weighing charges in parking lot fight

LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. (WTVG) - The Monroe County Prosecutor’s Office is weighing charges after a parking lot fight on Aug. 20 that was caught on camera.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was on patrol when he saw a small crowd of people gathered in the parking lot of Liquor Cabinet in the 7300 block of Secor Road in Lambertville.

An investigation by the deputy revealed there was an altercation between two women after one of them allegedly opened the door of her car, hitting the truck next to her.

The Sheriff’s Office says while the women were fighting each other, the boyfriend and two friends of the woman from the truck left the store and walked up to the altercation as it was happening.

The group separated the women and the boyfriend approached the woman from the car, who was restrained, and struck her in the face. The woman from the car was transported to an area hospital for treatment while the woman from the truck sought out treatment on her own.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, no one was arrested that night because of conflicting statements and the inability to obtain surveillance footage at the time. The surveillance footage was later obtained by deputies on Aug. 25 and revealed that the statements given the night of the altercation didn’t match what actually happened.

A report of the altercation was submitted to the Monroe County Prosecutor’s Office on Aug. 26 to determine criminal charges. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530.

You can watch the entire surveillance video of the altercation below.

