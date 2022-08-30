Cedar Point now hiring for HalloWeekends

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - Cedar Point is currently hiring for more than 250 positions for HalloWeekends this year.

The 25th HalloWeekends fall family event at Cedar Point begins on Thursday, Sept. 15.

Cedar Point says there are over 250 positions available both inside and outside the park with pay starting at $17 per hour for select positions.

The available positions include:

Housekeeping (ages 18+)

Security (ages 18+)

Kids Activities Host

Rides (ages 16+)

Food and Beverage

Admissions

Guest Services (ages 18+)

According to Cedar Point, there will be an in-person hiring event on Sunday, Sept. 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cedar Point Recruiting Center located on the corner of First Street and Cedar Point Drive in Sandusky.

Potential associates can apply online then attend the hiring event. Cedar Point says interviews and offers will be made on the spot at the event.

Associate benefits include free and unlimited use of the park during off hours, free tickets for friends and family, access to exclusive associate events, free promotional swag, and more.

To learn more about the open positions at Cedar Point, and to apply, click here.

