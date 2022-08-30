Birthday Club
Falling trailer kills man in Defiance

By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was killed in Defiance Monday when a trailer fell on top of him, according to authorities.

The Defiance County Sheriff’s Office said family members found Robert Hurst, 62, after a trailer fell on him on Walnut Grove Road in Defiance.

The sheriff’s office, the Ridgeville Twp. Fire Department, and the Defiance County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene.

It’s unclear at this time what caused the trailer to fall. 13abc reached out to authorities for further clarification.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

