Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Feel Good Friday: Good News on the Greens

Feel Good Friday - Stan Bishop's love of golf
By Sashem Brey
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POINT PLACE, Ohio (WTVG) - At 91-years-young, Stan Bishop looks very comfortable on a golf course. You would never guess that it’s a hobby he picked up only after retirement.

“I never picked a club up until I was 66 and i haven’t put it down since,” recalled Bishop, with a smile.

At least twice per week, you’ll find him at the Bayview Retirees Golf Course in Point Place; a place Stan says is built on volunteers and a desire to remain active.

“If you sit down, you’re gonna die,” he said. “You gotta stay active. They always talk about exercise, and this is a very enjoyable exercise.”

Bishop remembers when the greens were just a field of weeds in the early 1980′s and says he feels a lot pride when he looks around today.

“I have people tell me, ‘you think you belong to a country club out there!’ And to me, it is a country club,” laughed Bishop. “A lot of people do not know, but we have people coming from Tiffin, all over Michigan. We even have some people here from Cleveland,” he added.

Longtime golfer, Rick McLane, serves as Bayview’s president. He arrives at 5:00 a.m. each day to water the greens.

“It’s not a responsibility!” he exclaimed. “If you love doing the work, it’s not a job. And I love doing the work.”

McLane said the course recently dropped its minimum age for golfers to 45 with hopes of recruiting more players. He says it costs $5 to play, and $5 for a shared cart; prices that can’t be beat for those who love the sport, just like Stan.

So when will Bishop put down those clubs?

“When I’m no longer competitive,” he says with a knowing smile. “When people say, ‘oh, we’ve got Stan on our team?’ I’ll stop.”

If you would like to learn more about the Bayview Retirees Course, click here.

If you have an idea to submit for “Feel Good Friday with Sashem Brey,” click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was killed when a tree fell on top of her on Beverly in Toledo on August 29, 2022.
Woman killed after tree falls on her in Toledo
One person shot in the 4100 block of Douglas Road
TPD: Toledo man arrested in Douglas Rd. shooting
Three people are in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a shooting at a...
3 shot at late-night bar incident on Airport and Westwood
A 14-year-old girl was pronounced dead after touching a downed power line on Monday.
Monroe girl electrocuted after touching downed lines
Attendees to Honda's 2012 World Bloc Convention at the company's campus in Marysville, Ohio,...
Honda’s new $4.4B battery plant appears headed for Ohio

Latest News

Feel Good Friday - Stan Bishop's love of golf
Feel Good Friday - Stan Bishop's love of golf
Feel Good Friday
Feel Good Friday: A Mural of Memories
Feel Good Friday
Feel Good Friday: Good News Brewing
Flatlands Coffee in Bowling Green caters to coffee connoisseurs, but also to the average “Joe.”
Feel Good Friday: Good News Brewing