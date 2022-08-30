Fire severely damages Sylvania condos
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - A condominium was severely damaged following a fire on Heidaway Lane, Monday evening.
According to Sylvania Fire Department, the fire is under investigation. Officials confirmed two occupants and a pet were in one of the condos during the incident. No occupants or firefighters were injured.
