Fire severely damages Sylvania condos

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - A condominium was severely damaged following a fire on Heidaway Lane, Monday evening.

According to Sylvania Fire Department, the fire is under investigation. Officials confirmed two occupants and a pet were in one of the condos during the incident. No occupants or firefighters were injured.

This is a breaking story, check back for additional details as they become available.

