Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Lawn care worker found shot to death, blower still running on his back, authorities in Miss. say

Details are limited at this time, but authorities did confirm they are investigating in the 3000 block of Audubon Drive.
By WLOX Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - Gulfport Police are investigating a shooting that left a lawn care worker dead on the job Monday evening.

Authorities responded to the scene around 7:25 p.m.

There, they found a man on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds and a running, gas-powered leaf blower on his back.

Authorities confirmed they responded to a scene around 7:25 p.m. Monday, where they found a...
Authorities confirmed they responded to a scene around 7:25 p.m. Monday, where they found a man's body.(WLOX)

That man was 47-year-old Kelvin Simmons, Jr. from Saucier, according to the coroner. Simmons was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say Simmons was hired to mow the yard he was found in, but they aren’t yet sure who shot him or who would have motive for killing him. His autopsy will take place Wednesday.

This is an ongoing investigation, police said.

Copyright 2022 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was killed when a tree fell on top of her on Beverly in Toledo on August 29, 2022.
Woman killed after tree falls on her in Toledo
One person shot in the 4100 block of Douglas Road
TPD: Toledo man arrested in Douglas Rd. shooting
A 14-year-old girl was pronounced dead after touching a downed power line on Monday.
Monroe girl electrocuted after touching downed lines
Three people are in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a shooting at a...
3 shot at late-night bar incident on Airport and Westwood
Investigation finds no after-hours club on Put-In-Bay; unearths potential bribery attempt
Investigation unearths potential bribery attempt, finds no after-hours club on Put-In-Bay

Latest News

Teams in hazmat suits sealed the drugs to be moved. The State Bureau of Investigation will test...
3 officers hospitalized for suspected secondary drug exposure after arresting man on narcotics, police say
SNAP, EBT outages resolved
EBT, SNAP outages resolved
MGN
Falling trailer kills man in Defiance
The league told its clubs of the plan in a memo Tuesday.
Unvaccinated NBA players, staff must test weekly for COVID
FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference at the Federal...
Job vacancies rose in July, dashing Fed hopes for cooling