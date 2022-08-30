Lucas County Opiate Coalition to hold event honoring Overdose Awareness Day

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Opiate Coalition is hosting an event to raise awareness surrounding International Overdose Awareness Day on Wednesday.

According to The Lucas County Health Department, 276 people in Lucas County died as a result of opioid related overdose and injury in 2021. Overdose Awareness Day provides an opportunity to remember those we have lost to drug overdose.

The event will take place on Aug. 31 and will include multiple activities that begin at 2 p.m.

“Chalk the Walk” will take place from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. TLCHD says local artists will create chalk art on the sidewalk at Promenade Park located at 400 Water St. Chalk will be provided for the public and community members to leave messages and drawings on the surrounding sidewalks.

TLCHD says throughout the event, the artists will go live and be interviewed regarding their work and inspiration.

During the event, TLCHD will be providing Narcan training and distribution along with other memorial activities by several community partners. Activities such as writing messages of hope, bracelet making and yoga will be ongoing throughout the day.

The event also will feature a remembrance ceremony which includes guest speakers Janice Edwards, Director of New Concepts, PJ Sallie with Not in Vain and Juan Duarte who is an individual celebrating his own recovery.

TLCHD says a Reading of the Names will follow the ceremony. The names are submitted by loved ones who have lost someone to opioid addiction. If you would like to submit a name and/or a photo of a lost loved one, click here.

The Reading of the Names will be broadcast live via the Lucas County Opiate Coalition Facebook page.

Participants are asked to bring lawn chairs or blankets if they wish to stay for food and fellowship, and a yoga mat if they wish to participate in the yoga class from 4 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.

