TPD: Man facing murder charge in woman’s death

By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is facing a murder charge in connection to the death of a woman in Toledo on Monday.

According to Toledo Police, Andres Pecina, 39, was arrested and is facing a murder charge in the death of Erica Cole, 43.

Police said officers responded to a home in the 1500 block of Navarre around 4:30 p.m. Monday for reports of a suicide. Officers found Cole unresponsive. She died at the scene.

That day, Pecina was booked into the Lucas County jail on a Domestic Violence warrant from a previous incident with the victim, police said. On Tuesday, Pecina was charged with murder after police conferred with the coroner’s office and county prosecutors.

It’s unclear at this time how Cole died. This is a developing story -- check back for updates.

