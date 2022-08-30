Moment of Science: Magnetic Pole Flip

Many of us treat magnetism like gravity -- for us Earthlings, it’ll always be there, and that compass will always point north... right? Well, believe it or not, Earth’s magnetic field has flipped back and forth several times before, and there’s a non-zero chance it could do it again in our lifetimes.

* First, back to basics: If you watched our aurora episode, we talked a bit about the planet’s magnetic field. When solar flares fly out, those ions get directed into the North and South Poles for a spectacular effect. It’s a good visual for all those invisible lines. You might wonder how on Earth we get those lines, when you should be asking, “How IN Earth?” All that molten iron and nickel in the outer core of the planet heats up, expanding and rising closer to the crust... but instead of then cooling and sinking, Earth’s rotation keeps that parcel spinning and friction between those layers going, charging the core on a massive scale that radiates outward into space. For comparison, Venus is about the same size of Earth and has a molten core, but rotates much slower than Earth, and therefore can’t generate that magnetic field.

* On a much smaller scale, bar magnets have a similar field shape, and it helps to picture a big one running through the planet. Here’s the thing: the geomagnetic pole is tilted about 11 degrees off from the geographic one, so your compass technically doesn’t point *exactly* north -- and it’s also technically pointing to magnetic south anyway. It gets weirder: Since 1970, the magnetic pole has gone from drifting 9 kilometers a year to currently 45 kilometers a year, moving from Canada to Siberia -- talk about your “polar express”. Funny enough, it’s now at about its closest to the geographical North Pole since we started tracking it.

* Each time the field reverses, it leaves a sort of tell on certain minerals, so we know a couple of key points. Earth’s magnetic poles have switched places 183 times in the last 83 million years -- and the last time was 780,000 years ago. There’s no exact time for when the poles will flip next, but given the average is about 450,000 years between... we’re kind of due, but don’t panic! It’s a slow process over a few thousand years, and we wouldn’t notice much change in the short term, aside from maybe some satellites frying that are even less protected in high Earth orbit. The field itself has to weaken to about 10% of its current strength to be vulnerable enough for the shift. While the poles flip, though, you’re rolling out the red carpet for harmful cosmic radiation to take advantage of the chaos and affect us on the ground.

* It’s also true that certain organisms -- like bacteria and algae, right up to some whales -- can sense and use the magnetic field, but before you ask, there’s no correlation between pole reversal and mass extinction.

