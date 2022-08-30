Monroe girl pronounced dead after coming into contact with live wire

MONROE, Michigan (WTVG) - A 14-year-old girl was pronounced dead after touching a downed power line on Monday.

Officers and firefighters from the Monroe Public Safety Department as well as the Monroe Community Ambulance responded to a report of a 14-year-old girl electrocuted in the 1400 block of Peters Street.

According to officers, upon arrival, first responders discovered that the juvenile was still in contact with the energized electrical line, which fell as a result of a passing thunderstorm, Monday evening.

DTE Energy crews disconnected the power lines so first responders could attend to the juvenile.

According to Monroe Police Detectives, the juvenile was walking with a friend in her backyard when they believed they could “smell a bonfire”. The victim reached for what she believed was a stick when she was electrocuted by a charged electrical line.

