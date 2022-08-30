NASA testing Artemis equipment in Sandusky

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio has always been a part of the space program, with astronauts like John Glenn and Neil Armstrong hailing from the Buckeye state.

Today, there’s a test facility named for Neil in Erie County, and it’s playing an important role in NASA’s new Artemis Program that is working to get people back to the moon. The site used to be called Plum Brook Station, and it’s aided in the success of numerous space missions for decades now.

“This facility was built from 1966 to 1969 to test a nuclear reactor in space conditions,” said David Stringer, the director of the Neil A. Armstrong Test Facility. “It was never actually used for anything nuclear, but it sure has been ruggedly built, which gives us the flexibility of doing all kinds of really important testing right here.”

In one of the large rooms, they can perform vibration and acoustic tests to simulate the conditions during a rocket launch. Then, to replicate the vacuum of space, as well as the extreme temperatures, a pair of massive blast doors open to reveal a chamber that was featured in the 2011 Avengers film.

The central room with a dome roof is visible from the Ohio Turnpike, and it is gigantic. It’s the centerpiece of the test facility and the world’s largest vacuum chamber. Back in 2019, it’s where they tested the Orion space capsule that currently sits on top of the rocket down in Florida.

“It’s 100 feet in diameter, and 122 feet tall,” said Director Stringer. “That’s about the same volume inside as the US Capitol rotunda if you’ve ever been there.”

Private space ventures like Space X and Blue Origin also utilize this unique site, and more tests for future Artemis missions are planned in the years to come.

“Everyone’s very excited, very proud to be a part of this. Some people have been working on this for 10, 15, or more years,” explained Brian Newbacher, a Public Affairs Specialist for NASA’s Glenn Research Center. “So, it’s the culmination of all their hard work.”

After Artemis 1 completes its flyby of the moon, the Orion space capsule traveling on that long voyage will come right back here to Sandusky, Ohio for some additional testing.

