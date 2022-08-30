Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

NASA testing Artemis equipment in Sandusky

NASA testing Artemis equipment in Sandusky
By Derek Witt
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio has always been a part of the space program, with astronauts like John Glenn and Neil Armstrong hailing from the Buckeye state.

Today, there’s a test facility named for Neil in Erie County, and it’s playing an important role in NASA’s new Artemis Program that is working to get people back to the moon. The site used to be called Plum Brook Station, and it’s aided in the success of numerous space missions for decades now.

“This facility was built from 1966 to 1969 to test a nuclear reactor in space conditions,” said David Stringer, the director of the Neil A. Armstrong Test Facility. “It was never actually used for anything nuclear, but it sure has been ruggedly built, which gives us the flexibility of doing all kinds of really important testing right here.”

In one of the large rooms, they can perform vibration and acoustic tests to simulate the conditions during a rocket launch. Then, to replicate the vacuum of space, as well as the extreme temperatures, a pair of massive blast doors open to reveal a chamber that was featured in the 2011 Avengers film.

The central room with a dome roof is visible from the Ohio Turnpike, and it is gigantic. It’s the centerpiece of the test facility and the world’s largest vacuum chamber. Back in 2019, it’s where they tested the Orion space capsule that currently sits on top of the rocket down in Florida.

“It’s 100 feet in diameter, and 122 feet tall,” said Director Stringer. “That’s about the same volume inside as the US Capitol rotunda if you’ve ever been there.”

Private space ventures like Space X and Blue Origin also utilize this unique site, and more tests for future Artemis missions are planned in the years to come.

“Everyone’s very excited, very proud to be a part of this. Some people have been working on this for 10, 15, or more years,” explained Brian Newbacher, a Public Affairs Specialist for NASA’s Glenn Research Center. “So, it’s the culmination of all their hard work.”

After Artemis 1 completes its flyby of the moon, the Orion space capsule traveling on that long voyage will come right back here to Sandusky, Ohio for some additional testing.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was killed when a tree fell on top of her on Beverly in Toledo on August 29, 2022.
Woman killed after tree falls on her in Toledo
One person shot in the 4100 block of Douglas Road
TPD: Toledo man arrested in Douglas Rd. shooting
A 14-year-old girl was pronounced dead after touching a downed power line on Monday.
Monroe girl electrocuted after touching downed lines
Three people are in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a shooting at a...
3 shot at late-night bar incident on Airport and Westwood
Investigation finds no after-hours club on Put-In-Bay; unearths potential bribery attempt
Investigation unearths potential bribery attempt, finds no after-hours club on Put-In-Bay

Latest News

NASA testing Artemis equipment in Sandusky
NASA testing Artemis equipment in Sandusky
A deputy was on patrol when he observed a small crowd of people gathered in the parking lot of...
CAUGHT ON CAM: Prosecutors weighing charges in parking lot fight
The dogs will not be up for adoption until next week
Toledo Humane Society takes in beagles from mass-breeding facility in Virginia
Prosecutors are weighing criminal charges after a fight in the Liquor Cabinet parking lot on...
Fight in Liquor Cabinet parking lot on Secor Rd.