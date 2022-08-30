Birthday Club
Oshae Jones supporters rally outside courthouse after video shows officer strike her

The case was continued Tuesday to get more video discovery to both sides.
Olympian boxer and Toledo native Oshae Jones appears in a Lucas County courtroom, sporting her...
Olympian boxer and Toledo native Oshae Jones appears in a Lucas County courtroom, sporting her Olympic medal, on August 30, 2022.(wtvg)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - More than a dozen people rallied outside of a Toledo courtroom Tuesday morning in support of Olympian and Toledo boxer Oshae Jones.

Jones was back in court Tuesday morning. She’s facing resisting arrest, failure to disperse, and obstructing official business charges that she pleaded not guilty to. Both sides agreed to a continuance in the case to get more video discovery to each side.

Jones was arrested last month near her home after officers broke up what they called “a large scene of people participating in a course of disorderly conduct,” according to the affidavit. TPD officers allege that Jones failed to obey their orders and began resisting arrest by pulling away from officers as they tried to handcuff her.

The rally and court appearance come after Jones’ lawyers asked the City of Toledo for a public apology and to dismiss the charges against her last week. Just days later, Toledo Police released body camera footage of the arrest showing an officer striking her in the head. Toledo Police won’t release additional details or reports regarding the incident at this time during the Internal Affairs investigation.

“The incident is still under investigation; therefore, per collective bargaining agreements, we are unable to make a statement at this time,” a TPD spokesperson said Thursday.

Rallygoers criticized the police response to the arrest with signs reading “inappropriate behavior,” “accountability,” and “sad to see use of force just because you can.” You can see photos of the rally and video of the arrest below. You can watch the full, unedited body camera footage of the arrest here.

Jones is due back in court on Sept. 27.

Toledo Police body camera footage shows the arrest of Toledoan and Olympian Oshae Jones. 13abc put the two points of view side by side.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

