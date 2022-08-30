Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

PHOTOS: Farmer sets new record with 2,147-pound pumpkin at state fair

Anchorage farmer Dale Marshall won the Alaska State Fair giant pumpkin weigh-off with a...
Anchorage farmer Dale Marshall won the Alaska State Fair giant pumpkin weigh-off with a 2,147-pound pumpkin.(Nick Swann)
By Tim Rockey and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - A farmer in Alaska recently won the giant pumpkin weigh-off at a popular state fair, setting a new record in the process.

KTUU reports Anchorage farmer Dale Marshall set a record for the largest pumpkin in state history with a 2,147-pound giant pumpkin at the Alaska State Fair.

Officials with the fair said Marshall broke his own state record that was previously set in 2019 with a 2,051-pound pumpkin and took home the pumpkin title last year with a 1,603-pound pumpkin.

Dale Marshall broke his own record and set a new state record with this 2147.0 pound giant pumpkin!

Posted by Alaska State Fair on Monday, August 29, 2022

Copyright 2022 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was killed when a tree fell on top of her on Beverly in Toledo on August 29, 2022.
Woman killed after tree falls on her in Toledo
One person shot in the 4100 block of Douglas Road
TPD: Toledo man arrested in Douglas Rd. shooting
A 14-year-old girl was pronounced dead after touching a downed power line on Monday.
Monroe girl electrocuted after touching downed lines
Three people are in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a shooting at a...
3 shot at late-night bar incident on Airport and Westwood
Investigation finds no after-hours club on Put-In-Bay; unearths potential bribery attempt
Investigation unearths potential bribery attempt, finds no after-hours club on Put-In-Bay

Latest News

16 year-old pitcher Kellar Davis was struck in the temple during a summer league game at Ozark...
‘God had bigger plans for me’: Teen pitcher recovering after being struck in the head by batted ball
Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations
The three soldiers were shot after what police believe was a disturbance outside the hotel...
Indianapolis man arrested in shooting of 3 Dutch soldiers
A student from the Swanton Local School District created a poster board that said “if I was...
School district condemns racist homecoming invite
FILE - The first attempt on Monday was thwarted by an engine problem. Managers said Tuesday...
NASA aims for Saturday launch of new moon rocket