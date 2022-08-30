Birthday Club
Power outages continue after Monday’s severe weather

Severe storms Monday knocked out power to nearly 12,000 people in northwest Ohio. Now, that number is much lower, but some people may still be in the dark until Wednesday night.
Severe weather cleanup continues
(wtvg)
By Heather Pollauf
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Severe storms left nearly 12,000 people in Lucas and Fulton counties without power Monday.

In some areas, power has been restored with roughly 1,000 people still awaiting electricity. According to Toledo Edison, those 1,000 individuals could be waiting as late as Wednesday night for restoration.

A spokesperson with Toledo Edison told 13abc that additional crews were called in from Ohio Edison because of last night’s storms. As a result of the extensive tree damage across the area, cleanup is taking longer than expected.

For one neighborhood in Berkey, people spent Tuesday keeping their generators going and clearing up the mess yesterday’s severe weather left behind.

Berkey resident, Pember, said the result of Monday’s storm has been quite an adjustment.

“I can get by, I have a generator so I’m pretty lucky but not used to it. We did take a branch off of the neighbor’s garage that did have a hole in his garage. So, we took care of that this morning,” Pember said.

Meanwhile, Melanie Gast lives in Swanton, and she got a call from Toledo Edison Monday night that it could be days before her power would come back on.

When she got that call, Gast said she thought: “we just can’t do it for two days. We can usually make it through, like, 8 hours, sometimes. But when it gets that long, we had to go out and find generators, because you can’t let things slide like that.” Thankfully, Gast’s power came back on around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

However, for Toledo Edison, the timeline for power to be restored still stands at 11 p.m.

You can check the Toledo Edison outage map for updates.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

