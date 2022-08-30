School district condemns racist homecoming invite

SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - A local school district is condemning a racist homecoming invitation by one of its students.

A student from the Swanton Local School District created a poster board that said “if I was Black I’d be picking cotton but I’m white so I’m picking u 4 hoco” to ask another student to the upcoming homecoming dance.

A spokesperson for the Swanton Local School District said the district is “deeply shocked” a student would think the comment was acceptable, and more shocked that a parent would allow their child to make the sign. The district went on to say it has contacted the student’s parents and will speak with the student directly when he returns to school.

Swanton Local Schools said it hopes the incident will serve as a lesson for other students.

“The Swanton Local School District provides ongoing education to students so that they will learn to treat all people with dignity and respect regardless of race, creed, color or orientation,” the statement from the district said. “Unfortunately, when students leave our buildings and go into an environment where this type of racist sentiment is allowed to go unchecked it complicates all of our efforts. Nevertheless, we will persevere in our efforts to mold our students into compassionate individuals who treat others with respect. As distasteful as this event is, it will provide a lesson to all of our students on what is and is not acceptable in today’s society.”

The Swanton Local School District is condemning a racist homecoming invite one of its students made. (wtvg)

