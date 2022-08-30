Severe storm topples tree onto house in Sylvania Twp.

SYLVANIA TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - Cleanup is underway in communities across our area after a line of severe storms swept through during the early evening hours of Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. One house on Manoa near Bancroft and McCord took a direct hit from a tree.

“I thought it was thunder. I didn’t realize it was a tree.” said Danielle Dale, who was home when her neighbor’s tree crashed onto the roof of her home. “My mom was in my bathroom in there and was like, ‘Oh my God, we need to get out of here.’”

The toppled tree brought down power lines, which sparked multiple fires in the surrounding trees.

“I peeked my head out of my sunroom and there’s smoke everywhere and there’s wires down. Then, next thing I know, it’s like complete chaos,” explained Dale, who says she and her mother ushered out her dog, her daughter, and one of her cats. Then, Dale ran next door to help get her neighbor’s pets to safety.

“I see a huge actual fire, like fire not smoke, right above my neighbor’s house,” added Dale.

Firefighters ended up extinguishing the flames before they reached the homes. Dale says her house has damage to the roof and water damage, but everyone is safe.

“Gotta get the dog. That’s all the matters. You’ve gotta get the kids and the dog,” said Dale.

