Siblings, ages 9 and 10, killed when SUV hits them on sidewalk, Utah police say

Police said the two children and the driver of the SUV were all taken to the hospital, where...
Police said the two children and the driver of the SUV were all taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PROVO, Utah (Gray News) – Two young siblings in Utah were killed when they were hit by a car while walking on the sidewalk Monday morning.

According to the Provo Police Department, a 9-year-old girl and her 10-year-old brother were killed, along with the driver of the vehicle.

Police said just after 8 a.m. Monday, a white SUV struck the children as they were walking on the sidewalk. The two children and the driver of the SUV were all taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Police identified the driver as 59-year-old Darren Albertson.

The accident also ruptured gas lines in a nearby structure. The accident is under investigation.

