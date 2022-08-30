Two Lenawee Co. office buildings close Tuesday after storms lead to power outages

LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG) - The storms that hit the area Monday have left two official buildings without power in Lenawee Co., forcing them to close on Tuesday.

The first building that is closed is the Rex B. Martin Judicial Building. According to officials, any proceedings that were scheduled for Tuesday morning will be rescheduled at a later date.

The second building that is closed is the County Annex Building. Officials say this closure affects Vital Records, CPL, Elections and the Public Defender’s Office.

According to officials, all employees have been sent home from both buildings due to the lack of power to each building. Phone systems are also currently not working for the Rex B. Judicial Building, the Old Courthouse, County Annex Building and the Physical Resources Building.

Officials say they will announce when the power has been restored to the buildings and when they are open to the public. The building are expected to be restored for normal business Wednesday morning.

