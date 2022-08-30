Woman killed after tree falls on her in Toledo
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman is dead after a tree fell on her during Monday night’s storms in Toledo, officials confirm.
It happened around 6:30 p.m. Monday night in the 4000 block of Beverly.
According to Toledo Fire and Rescue officials, a woman was killed when a tree fell on her. It’s unclear at this time exactly where the woman was when the tree came down.
This is a breaking news story.
