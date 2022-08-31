8-year-old Toledo girl with rare form of leukemia granted trip to Orlando

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - At only 8 years old, Averyana Monroe is a cancer survivor. The 3rd grader at Emmanuel Christian in Toledo has AML. It took the life of her twin sister when they had just turned 3.

Averyana continued on. Her leukemia went into remission, but recently, it returned.

“We were in the clear for about 5 months that we weren’t detecting any leukemia in her system, and the tumor had shrunk from the size of a ping pong ball to about the size of a marble, and then our routine bone marrow biopsy, that’s when we discovered it had came back in her bone marrow,” explains Averyana’s mother Jeni Monroe. “So, that’s what we’re fighting currently.”

Once a week Averyana and her mother travel to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus for experimental treatments. Now, her whole family is ready for a break.

Thanks to a fundraising effort by the non-profit Campaign One At A Time and a donation through the Friends of Faith Pruden Foundation, Averyana, her parents, her three older siblings will spend one week at Give Kids the World Village in Orlando.

You can help kids like Averyana take the same trip of a lifetime by clicking here.

