8-year-old Toledo girl with rare form of leukemia granted trip to Orlando

Campaign One At A Time sending 3rd grade cancer survivor to Give Kids The World Village
8-year-old Averyana Monroe is heading to Orlando thanks to Campaign One at A Time.
8-year-old Averyana Monroe is heading to Orlando thanks to Campaign One at A Time.(Tony Geftos)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - At only 8 years old, Averyana Monroe is a cancer survivor. The 3rd grader at Emmanuel Christian in Toledo has AML. It took the life of her twin sister when they had just turned 3.

Averyana continued on. Her leukemia went into remission, but recently, it returned.

“We were in the clear for about 5 months that we weren’t detecting any leukemia in her system, and the tumor had shrunk from the size of a ping pong ball to about the size of a marble, and then our routine bone marrow biopsy, that’s when we discovered it had came back in her bone marrow,” explains Averyana’s mother Jeni Monroe. “So, that’s what we’re fighting currently.”

Once a week Averyana and her mother travel to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus for experimental treatments. Now, her whole family is ready for a break.

Thanks to a fundraising effort by the non-profit Campaign One At A Time and a donation through the Friends of Faith Pruden Foundation, Averyana, her parents, her three older siblings will spend one week at Give Kids the World Village in Orlando.

