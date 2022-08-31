8/31: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

It’s another copy-and-paste forecast, with highs in the low-80s and lots of sun to end August and roll into September. Friday will mark a slight turning point, warming to the mid-80s, then the sizzle returns Saturday in the low-90s. A few showers are possible Sunday and Labor Day, but it shouldn’t put much of a damper on those holiday weekend plans.

