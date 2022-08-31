Birthday Club
8/31: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

Quiet and comfortable rest of the week; Saturday sizzle, decent Labor Day
Lots of sun for the next few days, and just a few showers possible over Labor Day weekend. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
It’s another copy-and-paste forecast, with highs in the low-80s and lots of sun to end August and roll into September. Friday will mark a slight turning point, warming to the mid-80s, then the sizzle returns Saturday in the low-90s. A few showers are possible Sunday and Labor Day, but it shouldn’t put much of a damper on those holiday weekend plans.

