8/31/22: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

Dry weather expected for now
By Jay Berschback
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Clear and comfortable, lows in the upper 50s. THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, highs in the lower 80s. FRIDAY: AM sun, PM clouds, a bit warmer, highs in the mid 80s. SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and hot, highs near 90. SUNDAY AND MONDAY (LABOR DAY): Partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower each day, highs in the lower 80s.

