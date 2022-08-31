Afghan refugee in Toledo earns his commercial drivers license

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Noor Akbar Shah arrived in Toledo after escaping Afghanistan nearly a year ago. Today he celebrated earning his commercial driver’s license. His time in Toledo was not all easy. Upon arrival, he had to begin teaching himself English, and how to get his driver’s license. He says getting his CDL will be great to help him earn money for his family back home.” I want to find some money for my family, my family stays in Afghanistan. I want to help with the other people in Afghanistan,” says Akbar Shah.

Noor went to Water for Ishmael for help learning English, crediting the school for helping make his accomplishment possible.

“We’re just so thrilled for him. To see in such a short time just six months ago he was just a lot sadder and he has come so far in such a short time And we are just so proud of all the hard work that he has done and everything that he’s accomplished,” says Janelle Metzger, the Executive Director, at Water for Ishmael.

“It could be a picture to the rest of our students of what can happen when you apply yourself and you realize that the only limits that you have are the ones you put on yourself,” says Joshua Stacy, the evening registrar at Water for Ishmael. " I just think it’s really great to see what Noor has been able to do. He has come as someone who came to our country and was learning how to speak our language through YouTube, and through the determination that he had in a few short months he did something that a lot of people who are from our nation struggle to do.”

Noor tells 13abc that his next step is finding a job, so he can help his loved ones back in Afghanistan.

Water for Ishamel says one of its mission is to build a welcoming community for Toledo area internationals. To find out more information on Water for Ishamel click here.

