August 31st Weather Forecast

Sunny & Dry Week
By Ross Ellet
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be sunny and breezy today with low humidity. Highs will be in the low 80s. Thursday will be the same with less wind. The sunshine will continue late week. Highs will be in the middle 80s on Friday and low 90s on Saturday. There is a slim chance of an isolated shower Sunday and Monday with highs in the low to middle 80s.

