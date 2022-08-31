Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Circle K to cut fuel prices by 40 cents at select locations for special event

Circle K customers can fill up their fuel tanks at a discounted price for three hours Thursday,...
Circle K customers can fill up their fuel tanks at a discounted price for three hours Thursday, Sept. 1.(WITN)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Some Circle K convenience stores will offer fuel at a 40-cent discount for three hours for Circle K Fuel Day on Thursday, Sept. 1.

The fuel sale is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. only at participating Circle K locations that sell Circle K-branded fuel.

Find your nearest participating location using the store locator at circlek.com or look for the Circle K on fuel pumps. Circle K fuel is now available in more than half of Circle K’s fueling locations across the country. The price displayed on the pump reflects the discounted price during that time.

Any customer in line for gas before 7 p.m. will receive the 40 cents off discount.

Circle K branded fuel is available at more than 3,600 locations across the U.S.

For ongoing savings at the pump, customers can also save 10 cents on every gallon with Easy Pay.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was killed when a tree fell on top of her on Beverly in Toledo on August 29, 2022.
Woman killed after tree falls on her in Toledo
Elizabeth Jacobsen was about to start her Freshman year at Monroe High School.
Mother of a 14-year-old girl killed by touching downed electrical line shares final moments
One person shot in the 4100 block of Douglas Road
TPD: Toledo man arrested in Douglas Rd. shooting
Police say Andres Pecina is facing a murder charge in the death of Erica Cole.
Toledo man accused of fatally strangling woman
One person shot at the BP Gas Station on N. Reynolds and Hill Ave, Tuesday.
TPD: man shot multiple times at local gas station

Latest News

8/31/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
8/31/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
“Everything we have in this building, we try to do local,” said Shawna Wielinski, General...
Dine in the 419: Hammer’s Grill
“Everything we have in this building, we try to do local,” said Shawna Wielinski, General...
Dine in the 419: Hammer’s Grill
Boxing champion Albert Prince Bell is jabbing and punching his way to the top of the boxing...
Boxing Champion Albert “Prince” Bell returns home for title match
One woman describes her overdose survival story
Remembering lives lost to drug addiction on Overdose Awareness Day