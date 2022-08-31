Danny Trejo to visit Bowling Green, tickets now available

Birthday Club
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Danny Trejo is set to visit Bowling Green in October and tickets are now available.

According to the Wood County District Public Library, readers and film buffs are invited to join the WCDPL in meeting Hollywood actor and bestselling author Danny Trejo on Oct. 1 at the Bowling Green City Schools Performing Arts Center located at 540 West Poe Road.

WCDPL says at the event, Trejo will talk about his books, his career as both an actor and a restauranteur and his life story of his journey from ex-con to actor to Narcotics Anonymous/Alcohol Anonymous counselor to successful restauranteur. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A.

The event will also include a book signing and copies of Trejo’s books available for purchase. You are allowed to bring a camera or cell phone to take photos with Trejo during the book signing.

According to WCDPL, registration for this event is required. Tickets are free and are first-come, first-served. There is a limit of four people per registration. Tickets will be emailed to you after you register and you should have them available at the event for check-in.

If tickets sell out, you can be put on a waitlist for the next available seat.

To register for the event, click here. If you have any questions regarding the event, call 419-352-5050.

