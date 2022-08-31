The Department of Public Utilities re-opens its customer service office for walk-ins

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo’s Department of Public Utilities announced the return of the in-person customer service office on Wednesday.

The office is located on the first floor of 410 Madison Ave. and will re-open on September 1.

Residents will be able to receive assistance with their bills, as well as make payments and set up payment plans.

In addition to the walk-in office, there is also a secure drop box located outside of 420 Madison Ave. Individuals may use this option to drop off checks or money orders.

The office will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The office will be closed on September 5 in observance of Labor Day.

