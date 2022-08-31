Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Former Idaho lawmaker sentenced to 20 years in prison for rape

Former Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger glances toward the gallery during the second day of...
Former Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger glances toward the gallery during the second day of testimony in his rape trial at the Ada County Courthouse, Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.(Brian Myrick/The Idaho Press-Tribune via AP, Pool)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A former Idaho lawmaker convicted of raping a 19-year-old legislative intern has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the crime.

Fourth District Judge Michael Reardon sentenced Aaron von Ehlinger on Wednesday, saying he must serve at least eight years before he will be eligible for parole.

The judge said von Ehlinger failed to show empathy or remorse, and that it was clear he was not ready for sex offender treatment.

The Republican from Lewiston resigned from the Idaho House of Representatives last year after an ethics committee recommended that he be banned from the statehouse.

Von Ehlinger has maintained that the sex was consensual.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was killed when a tree fell on top of her on Beverly in Toledo on August 29, 2022.
Woman killed after tree falls on her in Toledo
Elizabeth Jacobsen was about to start her Freshman year at Monroe High School.
Mother of a 14-year-old girl killed by touching downed electrical line shares final moments
One person shot in the 4100 block of Douglas Road
TPD: Toledo man arrested in Douglas Rd. shooting
Police say Andres Pecina is facing a murder charge in the death of Erica Cole.
Toledo man accused of fatally strangling woman
One person shot at the BP Gas Station on N. Reynolds and Hill Ave, Tuesday.
TPD: man shot multiple times at local gas station

Latest News

Boxing champion Albert Prince Bell is jabbing and punching his way to the top of the boxing...
Boxing Champion Albert “Prince” Bell returns home for title match
A flight monitoring map revealed a unique flight path taken on Monday in Washington state.
Point taken: Pilot’s unique flight path appears to create a middle finger
FILE - The 40-year-old Williams has hinted the U.S. Open will be her final tournament. The...
Serena Williams plays 2nd seed Kontaveit in US Open Round 2
Democrat Mary Peltola smiles at supporters after delivering remarks at a fundraiser on Aug. 12,...
Peltola beats Palin, wins Alaska House special election
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at an America First Policy Institute agenda summit...
Obstruction emerges as key focus in Trump documents probe